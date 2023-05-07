FREE PODCAST 5/7 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (5-8-18) Will Roman finally be cheered against Jinder, Seth showing he can be back-up plan, MITB hype, live callers and emails (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Australia to discuss Monday Night Raw with callers and then answer mailbag questions on the Roman Reigns Disaster continuing and whether Jinder Mahal is the wrestler who can get Reigns cheered, Seth Rollins shows he can replace Reigns as top babyface, Money in the Bank hype, and much more. Also, part one of a vintage 2012 Keller interview with Bobby Lashley.

