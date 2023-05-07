NXT booker Shawn Michaels discusses relationship with Carmelo Hayes, thoughts on Hayes vs. Breakker rematch at Battleground

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Current NXT booker Shawn Michaels discussed his thoughts on current NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes in a new interview on the Stick To Wresting with James Stewart podcast.

Michaels talked about transitioning to being in charge of creative when he had a conversation with Hayes about the path that he saw for him. “And then he and I had a nice little conversation and I said, ‘look, I just, you know, not that I want to have you, you know, stuck on 205 (Live) by any chance,'” said Michaels. “‘I just wanted to get you into the ring as soon as possible.’ He’s like, ‘well, good, because I don’t want to be.’ ‘I don’t want to be labeled as this.’ And I said, ‘don’t worry.’ I said, ‘I’m you, know what I mean?’ ‘I understand about not being the biggest dude on the roster.'”

Michaels also talked about the upcoming NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker match on May 28 at Battleground in Lowell, Mass. and how the dynamic would be different from their WrestleMania weekend match at Stand and Deliver given that Breakker turned heel on NXT TV after losing the NXT Championship to Hayes. “It’s going to be Carmelo Hayes against Brian Breaker, but in two entirely different roles, which I think is interesting because right now Ryan Breaker is a man possessed. He’s just, nothing worse than a guy with his bloodlines, shall we say, amped up and jacked up and angry,” said Michaels. “You know what I mean? He’s he’s kind of tough, kind of tough to deal with. So I’m thankful that Carmelo Hayes is the one that’s got to deal with him in Lowell on the 28th.”