VIP AUDIO 5/7 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (5-7-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories of the Week including Hardcore Homecoming, WWE releases, Homicide-Punk, Matt Hardy, Hogan (26 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the May 7, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics:

Another match announced for Shane Douglas’ Hardcore Homecoming show…

New Question of the Week regarding WWE releases…

Real Deal Reaction on Molly Holly and the Women’s Title…

Indy Lineup of the Week (Homicide vs. C.M. Punk)…

A former WWE wrestler shoots about steroids, Vince McMahon, and Triple H …

Hot Five Stories of the Weekend including ROH in Dorchester, TNA’s Money Woes, Matt Hardy’s departure, Hulk Hogan at Backlash and more…

