VIP AUDIO 5/7 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (5-7-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories of the Week including Hardcore Homecoming, WWE releases, Homicide-Punk, Matt Hardy, Hogan (26 min.)

May 7, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the May 7, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics:

  • Another match announced for Shane Douglas’ Hardcore Homecoming show…
  • New Question of the Week regarding WWE releases…
  • Real Deal Reaction on Molly Holly and the Women’s Title…
  • Indy Lineup of the Week (Homicide vs. C.M. Punk)…
  • A former WWE wrestler shoots about steroids, Vince McMahon, and Triple H …
  • Hot Five Stories of the Weekend including ROH in Dorchester, TNA’s Money Woes, Matt Hardy’s departure, Hulk Hogan at Backlash and more…

