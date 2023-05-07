SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On the heels of WWE Backlash 2023, the company has revealed the participants in the upcoming world heavyweight championship tournament that is set to begin tomorrow night on Monday Night Raw. Wrestlers from both Raw and Smackdown will participate in the tournament with the winner crowned at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. The participants are as follows:

Monday Night Raw

Seth Rollins

Miz

Damian Priest

Shinsuke Nakamura

Finn Balor

Cody Rhodes

WWE Smackdown

Austin Theory

AJ Styles

Edge

Sheamus

Rey Mysterio

Bobby Lashley

Two triple threat matches will be featured on each show this week. The winner of both will square off later in the night on the same show. The winner of that match will head to Night of Champions to face the other brand’s tournament winner. That victor will become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

12 WWE Superstars from #WWERaw and #SmackDown look to claim the World Heavyweight Title at #WWENOC. Find out who they are NOW! 👀 pic.twitter.com/v5qvYFx5eH — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2023

Many of the tournament participants wrestled at Backlash on Saturday night. Seth Rollins defeated Omos, Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar, Damian Priest lost to Bad Bunny in a San Juan Street Fight, and Austin Theory defeated both Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed to retain his United States Championship.

The triple threat breakdowns were not announced by WWE.

CATCH-UP: WWE announces Roman Reigns return to TV