FREE PODCAST 5/7 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (4-20-2018) Ex-WWE Creative Court Bauer compares Vince to Triple H, reaction to WWE Draft, Podcast Boom Period + Keller & Powell Mailbag (123 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (4-20-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an interview with ex-WWE Creative Team Member Court Bauer who compared Vince McMahon to Triple H behind the scenes, WWE Superstar Shake-up reaction, details on his new MLW TV premiere tonight and his vision for the upstart company, plus a VIP Exclusive bonus section with his take on the Wrestling Podcast boom period we’re in and the new Bruce Prichard show on WWE Network with Conrad Thompson.

Then in a bonus segment, the previous VIP-exclusive Flagship Mailbag with Wade Keller and Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They first discuss the details on the second season of GLOW released today, then answer more Mailbag questions including Carmella and the Iconics, Naomi and Jimmy Uso, could WWE wrestlers benefit from call-downs to NXT, an 8 year old’s reasons for abandoning Roman Reigns in recent months, does Smackdown have too much talent now, Daniel Bryan vs. A.J. Styles at WrestleMania 35, how is Braun Strowman positioned after the Shakeup, and more.

