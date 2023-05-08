Impact Wrestling announces Trinity Fatu match for Under Siege

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Trinity Fatu, formerly Naomi in WWE, will wrestle at Impact Wrestling Under Siege at the end of the month. The company announced on Monday that Fatu will have an open contract for her match.

BREAKING: @TheTrinity_Fatu has an open contract for a match at #UnderSiege on May 26 LIVE on IMPACT Plus from London, ON! Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/JApLudB4MR pic.twitter.com/4DCKq7627J — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 8, 2023

Trinity Fatu made her Impact Wrestling debut on last week’s episode of Impact television. She famously walked out of WWE last May with Sasha Banks while both were Women’s Tag Team Championship. Prior to her debut on Impact, she was not seen on any wrestling product since leaving WWE. Fatu is a former WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion.

Impact Wrestling Under Siege airs live on PPV on Friday May 26. Announced matches for the show include Steve Maclin vs. PCO for the Impact World Championship, Trey Miguel vs. Chris Sabin for the X-Division Champion, and more.

CATCH-UP: Update on Brock Lesnar bleeding in WWE Backlash main event