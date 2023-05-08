Jon Moxley says he respects Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ahead of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Cage Match between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega, Moxley says he respects Omega and The Young Bucks. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Moxley talked about his current standing in AEW, history with Kenny Omega, and the upcoming Cage Match on Wednesday night.

“I have an immense amount of respect for Kenny and the Young Bucks,” Moxley said. “We’re blades looking for iron to sharpen ourselves. That’s true. I want to challenge myself against the three of them.

“Four years ago, a lot of people were ready to write me off. A lot of people thought I couldn’t even measure up to Kenny. He was coming off that New Japan run and he was the greatest wrestler of all time. I felt an immense amount of motivation. I felt like, ‘I’m going to show all you motherf—ers I belong on the top.’ So Kenny has been pushing me since day one in AEW. And now I’m far better than I was then in 2019, especially now that I’m not scared of dying of a seizure in the ring. And substance abuse issues are never really over, but it’s in the rearview. Mentally, physically, this is the best I’ve felt in a long time.”

Moxley and The Blackpool Combat Club have been at odds with The Elite since Bryan Danielson made his return to the company after a hiatus coming out of the AEW Revolution PPV.

Other matches on this week’s episode of Dynamite include Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW International Championship, House of Black vs. Best Friends for the World Trios Championship, and more.

