SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Brock Lesnar is Jacksonville for WWE Raw.

PWInsider is reporting that Lesnar wasn’t originally scheduled for the show, but that he is in town and will appear. Over the weekend at WWE Backlash, Lesnar lost to Cody Rhodes in the main event.

This week on Raw marks the beginning of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament. The WWE Raw participants are Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Miz, Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, and Lesnar’s Backlash opponent, Cody Rhodes. Currently, Lesnar is not scheduled to compete in the tournament.

Though Lesnar is on hand for tonight’s show, there is no word on what Lesnar will be doing or who he’ll be working with.

CATCH-UP: WWE star’s stock reportedly rises after Backlash PLE