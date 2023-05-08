SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Brock Lesnar was busted open after striking the ring post head first during his main event match with Cody Rhodes at Backlash on Saturday night, but the blood was planned and approved prior to the spot.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Lesnar bleeding was entirely planned and that though blood is basically forbidden in WWE, Lesnar was approved in this instance.

Lesnar and Rhodes went toe to toe in the main event with Rhodes getting the victory after a leverage pin on Lesnar while in the Kimura submission.

WWE Backlash broke records for WWE over the weekend including the show being the most-watched Backlash ever and the highest grossing WWE event in company history.

