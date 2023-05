SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo discuss a big week in Impact with the debut of Trinity. They analyze the Trinity segment and the fantastic Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey match. Plus notes on new Impact merchandise.

