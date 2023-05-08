VIP AUDIO 5/8 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade: Are Bucks phoning it in because of Punk? Logan Paul as first World Champ? Why did Piper stay popular? Was Lawler’s AWA Title win a big deal? Gunther vs. Okada, Seth, Gargano, more (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

The retirement of Dan “The Mouth” Lovranki

Isn’t Tony Khan’s approach appropriate given the audience he is seeking?

Assigning archetypes to The Bloodline storyline’s key characters

Is AEW likely to encounter technical issues at All In at Wembley?

Is AEW aware of the requirements for Europeans to have a passport to travel to the UK?

Was Triple H trying to be a good guy in the scenario with C.M. Punk’s visit to Raw?

Why did Roddy Piper’s popularity carry over past his peak performances and peak drawing years?

Would Logan Paul have worked well as the first to hold the new World Hvt. Championship in WWE?

Did the MJF character choose the wrong pillar to try to align with?

What real life situations could involve someone removing a t-shirt to reveal an unexpected alliance or turn?

How would a Gunther vs. Okada feud be best presented to a U.S. audience?

Who had the better title reign critically and financially: Roman Reigns’s current reign or Kazuchika Okada’s fourth IWGP Championship reign?

How would WWE have been different, Batista’s career have been different, and Roman Reigns’s career have been different had Brock Lesnar returned to WWE in 2005 instead of going to MMA?

Why are Road Dogg and Shawn Michaels both listed at 6-1 when they’re not the same height?

Why wasn’t Sami Zayn ridiculed like Shane McMahon was after he injured himself during his 2015 ring entrance?

Should or will WWE link the new title to a past world title’s lineage?

Can the current Seth Rollins be taken seriously at a world title level?

Are the Young Bucks phoning it in because of Tony Khan’s loyalty to C.M. Punk?

Does it make sense to keep Punk and the Bucks apart?

Why is Johnny Gargano a lower card wrestler under Triple H on the main roster after his NXT success?

Was Jerry Lawler’s AWA Title historically signiificant?

Any thoughts on AEW hiring Will Washington?

Who are the fans who attend all WWE PLEs in the front row?

