SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of WWE Raw features fallout from the record-setting WWE Backlash 2023 event and the beginning of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament.

When: Monday May 8, 2023

Where: Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE Raw 5/8 Full Match Card

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Triple Threat Matches

CATCH-UP: WWE Backlash 2023 breaks company records