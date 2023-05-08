WWE Raw Results (5-8-2023): Keller’s report with analysis of World Title Tournament matches, Backlash fallout, Trish

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

MAY 8, 2023

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT VYSTAR VETERANS MEMORIAL ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-A video package previewed the beginning of the World Hvt. Title tournament including some background information touting the credentials of each wrestler in the two Triple Threat matches scheduled.

-Cody Rhodes made his ring entrance. Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick talked about Cody “surviving” against Brock Lesnar. They showed a clip of the finish, but made it black and white most of the time to dampen the effect of Lesnar’s heavy bleeding. The crowd chanted for Cody. He asked Jacksonville what they want to talk about. He said he appreciated the enthusiastic reception. “Many of you know, this was my home during the pandemic; we made many wonderful memories together,” he said. “I say we make some more wonderful memories tonight.” He touted Backlash being the most watched Backlash of all time. He said he didn’t get to appreciate the beauty of Puerto Rico because he had the task of facing “the most decorated combat athlete of all-time, Brock Lesnar.” He said he discovered what Lesnar is made of “because it was all over my wrist.” He said Lesnar took away his focus and clarity because it became a fight for survival. He said now that Lesnar is in the rear view mirror, he wants to focus on the World Hvt. Championship.

Cody left the ring and walked to ringside. He asked the production truck to show the tournament brackets on the big screen. He then walked over to the World Title belt on the entrance stage. He said he will fight tooth and nail until he is announced as the new champion. Fans chanted “You deserve it!” He closed, “Jacksonville, let the tournament begin.” Seth Rollins’ music then played and he danced out to the ring. Seth soaked up fans singing his song mid-ring with a spotlight on him.

(Keller’s Analysis: I was curious if Cody would acknowledge his time in Jacksonville during the pandemic. It’s cool that WWE lets him acknowledge his time in AEW in that way since inherent in it is admitting that some WWE fans also watched AEW, which is obvious but not something WWE necessarily has a history of embracing the idea of.) [c]

-Seth’s music continued to play after the break as the announcers narrated highlights of Seth’s match against Omos. Graves stressed it took three Stomps for Seth to “finally take down Omos.”

-A video package aired on Damian Priest vs. Bad Bunny. Patrick said the whole world was talking about that match.

-Cathy Kelley interviewed Priest. She asked about Bad Bunny. He said it took an entire island to take him down and he plans to take down his opponents tonight by himself. He said then they’ll see whether it Finn Balor or himself that brings the World Title back to The Judgment Day.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s fun seeing a wrestler like Priest suddenly being looked at through a new lens and carrying himself that way. He seemed to have momentum character-wise even before the stellar Bad Bunny match. He’s always carried himself like an alpha, but there’s something different and more believable lately with him. Framing his loss to Bad Bunny as something that took an entire island to accomplish is what you’d expect him to say. The spirit of what he’s saying isn’t without foundation, but of course his cohorts interfered first so he doesn’t have an actual credible excuse.)

(1) SETH ROLLINS vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA vs. DAMIAN PRIEST – World Hvt. Title Tournament

Priest’s ring entrance took place. Graves said Priest has been on an upward trajectory lately. Nakamura then made his entrance. As soon as the ref called for the bell, Priest attacked Nakamura and then Seth. He went back to stomping away at Nakamura in the corner. Seth recovered and knocked Priest to the floor. Seth turned and eyed Nakamura. Nakamura stared back. Nakamura got in a flurry of offense before they cut to a break. [c]

Seth rallied after the break with dives on each side of the ring against Priest and Nakamura. He pounded the mat and played to the crowd. Priest then caught another Seth dive with a punch in mid-air. Nakamura then went on the attack against Priest. Priest eventually caught Seth flying off the top rope with a chokeslam for a two count. Everyone kicked one another and all three were down at 9:00. Graves noted that this is the first night the new Draft rosters are in effect. “The landscape has indeed changed,” he said. (Maybe address what happens if a Smackdown wrestler wins the new World Hvt. Title which was explicitly created to give Raw its own home base champion.)

Seth climbed to the top rope, but Priest knocked him off balance. Seth came back with a Stomp a minute later, but Nakamura broke up his cover. Seth yelled that he won’t let him take that away from him. They each yelled and then charged at each other. Nakamura got the better of Seth and landed an inverted exploder suplex. He charged at Priest, but Priest hit him with a lariat. He threw Seth out of the ring, then set up a South of Heaven. Nakamura countered into a kneebar mid-ring. Priest teased tapping. Seth leaped off the top rope and splashed Nakamura. He gave Nakamura a Pedigree and scored the three count.

As Seth celebrated, Patrick and Graves noted that he will face the winner of the other Triple Threat match later on Raw.

WINNER: Rollins in 13:00 to advance.

(Keller’s Analysis: No surprise Seth won this one. I wonder if Priest rather than Nakamura would have been booked to lose before Priest’s stellar performance at Backlash. Nakamura is fresh back from a hiatus, so they otherwise might have opted to spare him from taking the loss.)

-They went to Patrick and Graves who talked about Raw’s acquisitions. Patrick mentioned Drew McIntyre and Gunther in particular.

-Gionvani Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser were walking backstage warning everyone that Gunther arrives next week. They approached Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Sami said they were busy discussing something important, so they needed five minutes. Kaiser said they don’t deal with disrespect because they’re Imperium. Sami said they’ll still be Imperium in five minutes, so come back then. Owens said, “Very valid point.” Kaiser waved his winger in Sami’s face. Owens said it’s very difficult to concentrate. Kaiser said if they keep disrespecting them, they’re putting themselves and the tag team titles in danger. Sami said they dealt with the Usos for months, but they’ll deal with them tonight and get it over with.

-Chad Gable and Otis made their ring entrance. Otis was accompanied by Maxxinne Dupri. [c]

(2) MUSTAFA ALI vs. OTIS (w/Chad Gable, Maxxinne)