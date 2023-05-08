WWE Raw Results (5-8-2023): Pomares’s report with analysis of Nakamura vs. Priest vs. Rollins, Cody vs. Balor vs. Miz, Backlash fallout

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

MAY 8, 2023

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT VYSTAR VETERANS MEMORIAL ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with a video package hyping up the participants of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament.

– Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring, as a recap of his victory over Brock Lesnar aired. Cody talked about making great memories in Jacksonville during the pandemic and he wanted to make more great memories tonight. He talked about his encounter with Lesnar at Backlash, gloating about his victory. Cody said that what is next for him is the World Heavyweight championship before asking to see the tournament bracket. Cody stood next to the title to declare that the tournament would begin.

– Seth Rollins crossed paths with Cody, as he made his way to the ring.

(Pomares’s Analysis: As per usual, Cody Rhodes cut a pretty good promo, but this one felt kind of unnecessary. It only served to waste a few minutes and have Cody and Seth have a brief face-off.)

[Commercial Break]

– A series of pictures recapping Seth Rollins’ victory over Omos appeared on-screen.

– A video package aired, recapping the entirety of Bad Bunny and Damian Priest’s match at Backlash.

– At backstage, Cathy Kelly interviewed Damian Priest about his match tonight and his loss to Bad Bunny. Priest evaded speaking about his loss at Backlash and focused on winning the World Heavyweight championship by himself.

(1) SETH ROLLINS vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA vs. DAMIAN PRIEST – World Title Tournament match



Priest took control early on with elbow strikes and stomps on Rollins and Nakamura. Nakamura cracked Priest with an enzuigiri while Rollins took him out of the ring with a knee strike to the back. Nakamura evaded a kick from Rollins to blast him with an axe kick, a sliding knee strike and a sliding German suplex. At ringside, Nakamura avoided an attack from Priest and clocked him with a knee drop on the apron.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Rollins hit Priest with a rising kick and Nakamura with a flatliner into the turnbuckle. Rollins took Nakamura and Priest down with a high crossbody, setting them up for a pair of suicide dives. Priest blocked another suicide dive with an elbow strike, followed by a corner splash on Rollins. Nakamura caught Priest with a roundhouse kick to the back of the head, a rising knee to the ribs and a diving knee strike for a two count.

Rollins tried to hit Priest with the Pedigree, but Priest sent him to the apron. Priest cracked Nakamura with an elbow strike and Rollins with a flatliner for a nearfall. Priest, Nakamura and Rollins exchanged roundhouse kicks, thrust kicks and spinning kicks, knocking everyone down. Priest attacked Rollins with knees to the ribs before receiving a kick to the knee and a thrust kick. Rollins landed on his feet off a reverse Xploder and knocked Nakamura down with a discus clothesline.

Rollins evaded Priest’s Razor’s Edge, but Nakamura broke his pinfall at the last moment. Nakamura and Rollins traded numerous elbow strikes, until Nakamura dropped Rollins with an inverted Xploder. Priest blasted Nakamura with a clothesline before he could hit Kinshasa and tossed Rollins out of the ring. Nakamura nailed Priest with kicks to the legs before putting him in a knee bar. Rollins broke the pinfall with a diving splash and knocked Nakamura out with a Pedigree for the victory.

WINNER: Seth Rollins in 14:00

(Pomares’s Analysis: Really fun triple threat to open tonight’s in-ring action. Seth Rollins is the favorite to win the belt, so it’s no surprise that he picked up the win.)

– At backstage, Imperium’s Gionvani Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser were shown walking around backstage to announce that Gunther would arrive next week. They tried to confront Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, but they were interested in speaking with them. Kaiser and Vinci warned them that they would be in danger if they kept on disrespecting them. Sami said that unlike the Usos, they would deal with them tonight, setting up a tag team match.

– Alpha Academy and Maxxine Dupri made their way to the ring.

[Commercial Break]

(2) OTIS vs. MUSTAFA ALI

Ali climbed Otis’ back, but was immediately slammed into the mat. Ali nailed Otis with a couple of dropkicks before being turned inside out with a shoulder tackle. Otis tried to go for a Military press slam, but Ali evaded it. Ali kept on avoiding Otis’ strikes, until Otis turned him inside out with a lariat. Otis tore off his shirt and prepared to continue the attack, but Gable and Dupri started distracting him with an argument. Otis missed a corner splash, allowing Ali to pick up the win with a 450 Splash.

WINNER: Mustafa Ali in 2:00

(Pomares’s Analysis: I’m happy to see Mustafa Ali win some matches, but with how short this was, it’s pretty clear the focus was on continuing the Alpha Academy and Maxxine Dupri storyline.)

– At backstage, The Miz talked about all of his accolades and said that people would respect him when he became champion.

– The Miz made his way to the ring, ahead of his triple threat match.

[Commercial Break]

(3) CODY RHODES vs. FINN BÁLOR vs. THE MIZ – World Hvt. Title Tournament match

Cody tried to pin Miz early on with an O’Connor ROll. Finn nailed Cody with a clothesline before receiving a shoulder tackle from Miz. Cody took Miz down with a Russian leg sweep before dropping Finn on top of Miz. Cody knocked Finn and Miz off their feet with a suicide dive, as WWE RAW went to a commercial break.

[Commercial Break]