WWE star’s stock reportedly rises after Backlash PLE

Damian Priest’s stock in WWE is reportedly on the rise coming out of the Backlash PLE on Saturday night.

PWInsider is reporting that Priest is now seen as a top level player in the company coming out of the show in Puerto Rico. At the event, Priest lost in a San Juan Street Fight to Bad Bunny. This week on Monday Night Raw, Priest will be a part of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament, which will conclude at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia and crown a new champion in WWE.

Priest is a member of the Judgement Day faction along with WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio. Other members of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament are Cody Rhodes, Balor, Seth Rollins, The Miz, Shinsuke Nakamura, A.J Styles, Bobby Lashley, Edge, Sheamus, Austin Theory, and Rey Mysterio. The tournament begins this week on Raw and continues on Smackdown.

