FREE PODCAST 5/8 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lilly: World Title Tournament, Lesnar and Becky appear, on-site report, live callers + Bonus 10 Yrs Ago Raw Report (149 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Darrin Lilly from PWTorch. They discuss Seth Rollins advancing to the World Title Tournament Final over Finn Balor. Who is the top candidate to face him? Does it make any more sense that Smackdown wrestlers are in a tournament for a title created for Raw. They also discuss the Cody Rhodes-Brock Lesnar and Trish Stratus-Becky Lynch angles. They are joined by an on-site correspondent and take calls throughout the show.

Then in a bonus segment, the previously VIP-exclusive Wade Keller Hotline report on Raw from ten years ago this week featuring a rundown of the show with thoughts on various segments and big picture analysis including latest Extreme Rules developments, the Brock Lesnar/Paul Heyman HQs angle, and more.

