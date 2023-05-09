Impact Wrestling announces two Australia shows

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestling will be heading to Australia for two shows later this summer. The company announced the news with a press release on Monday evening. This will mark Impact’s first-ever major event in Australia.

The stars of Impact Wrestling will be in the city of Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, Australia for four days of activities, starting on Thursday, June 29,” the company press release said. “The Impact Tour is supported by the NSW Government Regional Events Acceleration Fund and the two marquee wrestling shows will be held on Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1 both at the Equex Centre. Impact replaced New Japan Pro-Wrestling in Australia due to NJPW scheduling and talent availability issues. The NJPW Oceania Cup has been postponed.”

“We are so excited to bring Impact Wrestling to the great fans of Australia, with a big thank you to the NSW Government and the Regional Events Acceleration Fund for helping this tour,” said Impact Wrestling president Scott D’Amore. “Australian fans will see the stars of Impact Wrestling in-action, in-person and will experience first-hand the excitement, energy and emotion of The Impact Zone when we hit the city of Wagga Wagga.”

No matches or specific talent for any of the events have been announced at this time. Tickets go on-sale May 13.

CATCH-UP: Impact Wrestling announces Trinity Fatu match for Under Siege