Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar 2 is official for WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on Saturday May 27.

This Monday on WWE Raw, Lesnar attacked Rhodes as he was about to win his first tournament match in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament. Lesnar pulled Rhodes out of the ring as he attempted a pin and hit him with an F5 on the floor. From there, Lesnar connected with another F5, this time through the announce table.

Finn Balor won the match soon after, but Lesnar kept his attention on Rhodes. Lesnar spoke on the microphone and told an injured Rhodes that he wanted to talk about himself. He then said that he wanted a fight with Rhodes and challenged him to a match at Night of Champions. Later in the night and after receiving medical attention, Rhodes accepted Lesnar’s challenge.

Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash over the weekend in Puerto Rico. It was their first match together. As Rhodes was in the Kimura submission, he leveraged Lesnar for a pin to get the victory.

Night of Champions airs live on Peacock on May 27. Other announced matches for the show include the finals of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament.

