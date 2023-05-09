Nigel McGuinness trademarks ring name

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Nigel McGuinness has trademarked his ring name.

Wrestling Inc is reporting that McGuinness filed the trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on May 4 and that it can be used for “various wrestling-related activities, such as personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer, and entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”

McGuinness is currently working in AEW and ROH as an announcer. He is a former world champion with ROH, but has not wrestled since 2011 due to injury.

McGuiness did not rule out the possibility of wrestling at the AEW UK event in Wembley Stadium later this summer. McGuiness was born in the UK.

