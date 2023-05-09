News Ticker

NXT Women’s Championship tournament bracket revealed

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 9, 2023

NXT Women's Championship tournament bracket revealed
PHOTO CREDIT: NXT
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The bracket for the upcoming NXT Women’s Championship tournament has been revealed.

The competitors participating are Tiffany Stratton, Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, Roxanne Perez, Lyra Valkyria, Kiana James, Cora Jade, and Fallon Henley. The champion will be crowned at the Battleground event on May 28.

Last week on NXT, Indi Hartwell vacated her Women’s Championship due to being called up to WWE Raw in the 2023 WWE Draft. Hartwell won the championship in a ladder match at Stand and Deliver over WrestleMania weekend in Los Angeles. She made her final NXT appearance last week.

CATCH-UP: WWE BACKLASH 2023 HITS & MISSES: Bianca vs. Iyo, Bunny vs. Priest, Cody vs. Brock, more

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*