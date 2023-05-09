NXT Women’s Championship tournament bracket revealed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The bracket for the upcoming NXT Women’s Championship tournament has been revealed.

The competitors participating are Tiffany Stratton, Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, Roxanne Perez, Lyra Valkyria, Kiana James, Cora Jade, and Fallon Henley. The champion will be crowned at the Battleground event on May 28.

Last week on NXT, Indi Hartwell vacated her Women’s Championship due to being called up to WWE Raw in the 2023 WWE Draft. Hartwell won the championship in a ladder match at Stand and Deliver over WrestleMania weekend in Los Angeles. She made her final NXT appearance last week.

