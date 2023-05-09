The Rock: “Pro wrestling has been my family’s savior”

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Rock says that professional wrestling helped save his relationship with his daughter, Simone Johnson (Ava Raine in NXT). In a new interview with The Pivot Podcast, The Rock discussed his relationship with Simone and how the two grew up together.

I have the privilege and honor of watching my daughter Simone (Johnson) and I had her when I was young in my 20s and you know, as dudes, we’re still trying to find ourselves in our 20s, in our 30s,” Rock said. “If we’re lucky, we reach our fourth level and we find ourselves a little bit (he laughed). We get a little bit more wiser.

“So when I had Simone, I was flying by the seat of my pants. I was wrestling full-time, I started transitioning into movies full-time. I had so much sh*t going on so I like to say me and Simone grew up together. So we had a relationship where I was always gone but we tried to keep it together. Now, years later, as she becomes a pro wrestler, it’s actually brought us closer together. So in a way, it’s helped save that relationship too so, in many ways, pro wrestling has been my family’s savior.”

Ava Raine is currently a part of the NXT brand as a member of Joe Gacy’s Schism faction.

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S WWE RAW RECEIPT 5/8: World Heavyweight Championship Tournament predictable and that’s ok