WWE reportedly piped in crowd reaction audio during the Brock Lesnar attack on Cody Rhodes during this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

Fightful Select is reporting that the company heavily piped in crowd noice and that many in the company didn’t think it was needed. The report indicates that the piped in noise was so heavy that it muddied what Lesnar said on the microphone when the attack was over.

Rhodes was a part of WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament and wrestling his first match against Finn Balor and The Miz before he was attacked. Rhodes went for a cover on Miz after connecting with Cross Rhodes, but was pulled out of the ring by Lesnar before the count hit three. Lesnar hit Cody with two F5’s, one of which was on top of the announce table. Lesnar then challenged Rhodes to a rematch at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

At WWE Backlash, Rhodes defeated Lesnar via pinfall.

