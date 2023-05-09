VIP AUDIO 5/9 – Everything with Rich & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): WWE-focused discussion on Bad Bunny and importance of celebrities to WWE, Cody-Brock, Seth winning Raw bracket for World Title, Trish-Becky, more (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
In part one of this week's episode of "Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller," Wade and Rich cover these topics:
- Cody Rhodes yanked out of World Title Tournament by Brock Lesnar.
- Brock’s forehead cut at Backlash
- Cody’s comments about the tournament being his to win and claiming he’s the man in WWE with ending Brock’s monopoly on main events.
- Seth Rollins as the Raw finalist and who he might face from Smackdown.
- Trish Stratus’s angle on Raw with Becky Lynch and whether her lack of projecting her voice is hurting
- Should WWE explain who The Way are to the larger Raw audience?
- The importance of celebrities in WWE and bringing in new fans in this era of fewer fans than ever discovering WWE via traditional weekly cable shows.
