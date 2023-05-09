News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/9 – Everything with Rich & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): AEW-focused discussion on Wembley tickets, Omega calling Moxley the MVP, Firm Deletion, are Bucks quiet quitting AEW, PPV-level Dynamite claim, All Together Again, more (56 min.)

May 9, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:

  • Wembley Stadium ticket sales and the history of stadium shows
  • Kenny Omega calling Jon Moxley the MVP of AEW
  • Are the Young Bucks basically quiet quitting AEW?
  • The Firm Deletion cinematic match from Rampage
  • All Together Again on June 9 with three major Japan companies working together
  • The return of Paul Robinson with Will Ospreay’s endorsement
  • And more…

