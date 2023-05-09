VIP AUDIO 5/9 – Everything with Rich & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): AEW-focused discussion on Wembley tickets, Omega calling Moxley the MVP, Firm Deletion, are Bucks quiet quitting AEW, PPV-level Dynamite claim, All Together Again, more (56 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:

Wembley Stadium ticket sales and the history of stadium shows

Kenny Omega calling Jon Moxley the MVP of AEW

Are the Young Bucks basically quiet quitting AEW?

The Firm Deletion cinematic match from Rampage

All Together Again on June 9 with three major Japan companies working together

The return of Paul Robinson with Will Ospreay’s endorsement

And more…

