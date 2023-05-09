VIP AUDIO 5/9 – Everything with Rich & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): AEW-focused discussion on Wembley tickets, Omega calling Moxley the MVP, Firm Deletion, are Bucks quiet quitting AEW, PPV-level Dynamite claim, All Together Again, more (56 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:
- Wembley Stadium ticket sales and the history of stadium shows
- Kenny Omega calling Jon Moxley the MVP of AEW
- Are the Young Bucks basically quiet quitting AEW?
- The Firm Deletion cinematic match from Rampage
- All Together Again on June 9 with three major Japan companies working together
- The return of Paul Robinson with Will Ospreay’s endorsement
- And more…
