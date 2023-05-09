SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wrestler in WWE reportedly have said that the WWE Backlash 2023 event in Puerto Rico felt like the same atmosphere as a WrestleMania.

PWInsider is reporting that wrestlers in WWE compared the event to WrestleMania and that many would like to see the Backlash PLE permanently run in Puerto Rico because of the passionate audience reactions.

WWE Backlash took place over the weekend and was the first WWE show in Puerto Rico in more than a decade. The show broke many records for the company including it being the most viewed Backlash event of all-time and the highest gate in company history for events in Puerto Rico.

WWE Backlash 2023 Results

Bianca Belair defeated Iyo Sky

Seth Rollins defeated Omos

Austin Theory defeated Bronson Reed and Bobby Lashley

Rhea Ripley defeated Zelina Vega

Bad Bunny defeated Damian Priest

Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens & Riddle defeated The Usos & Solo Sikoa

Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar

