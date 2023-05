WWE NXT 5/9 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

With NXT Women’s Champion, Indi Hartwell, vacating her championship last week, this week will feature the beginning of a tournament to crown a new champion.

When: Tuesday May 9, 2023

Where: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE NXT 5/9 Match Card

Tiffany Stratton vs. Gigi Dolin – NXT Women’s Tournament Match

Lyra Valkyria vs. Kiana James – NXT Women’s Tournament Match

Hard Hitting Truths with Nathan Frazer

Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak

Gallus vs. The Dyad – NXT Tag Team Championship

Bron Breakker vs. Trick Williams

CATCH-UP: NXT Women’s Championship tournament bracket revealed