AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS 5/10: Keller’s report on Omega vs. Moxley in a cage, plus House of Black, FTR, Christian Cage, Cassidy

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

MAY 10, 2023

DETROIT, MICH. AT LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

AIRED ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-The Dynamite opening aired. Then they went to the arena where pyro blasted and Excalibur introduced the show.

(1) CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI vs. REY FENIX – Double Jeopardy match

They went right to the ring and the bell rang to promptly the start the match. Excalibur explained the Double Jeopardy concept, which is whomever wins the singles match gets a shot at the other’s title. Excalibur then hyped the key matches and segments scheduled for the show. Fenix got in a flurry of offense including some dives at ringside, but Claudio soon took over. He stood on the second rope and pressed Fenix. Fenix slipped free and head scissored Claudio to the mat. They cut to a split-screen break at 7:00 with Claudio in control. [c/ss]

Fenix made a comeback after the break. They showed Wheeler Yuta and Bryan Danielson watching at ringside. Fenix hit Claudio with a moonsault off the top rope onto Claudio at ringside at 11:00. Fenix tried to lift Claudio onto his shoulders, but didn’t have the strength. Claudio then slammed Fenix and scored a two count. Claudio landed down-strike elbows to Fenix’s chest as fans booed. Claudio landed a sitout powerbomb next for the win.

WINNER: Claudio in 14:00 to earn an AEW Tag Team Title match.

(Keller’s Analysis: Well-executed, athletic opener.)

-Excalibur plugged the main event cage match.

-Renee Paquette approached Miro backstage. She welcomed him back and asked what brings him back tonight. He didn’t answer, and then he entered Tony Khan’s office.

-A segment aired with MJF sitting on a chair asking what they wanted to talk about. He said he’d talk about the AEW Pillars. He said Sammy is like Ringo, wildly talented but incredibly stupid. He said Jungle Boy is cool, calm, and collected like George. He said Darby is the dark, brooding artist like John. He said he’s Paul, “the best.” He said it’s sad how much better he’s become than the others. He said he’s beaten Jon Moxley, C.M. Punk, Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, and Bryan Danielson. “What have you guys done?” he asked. He touted being in the best Iron Man match in the history of pro wrestling. He said every great moment in the sport has him in common. He said his reign of terror has just begun. [c]

-A video previewed the Moxley vs. Kenny Omega main event with soundbites from both.

-FTR made their entrance. He said they owe Mark Briscoe an apology. Instead, Jeff Jarrett’s music played. Jarrett walked out with Jay Lethal, Satnum Singh, and Sonjay Dutt. Dutt asked FTR if they accept their challenge for a title match at Double or Nothing. Dax asked the fans if they should accept. Fans booed. Dax said he’d accept as long as they – especially Jarrett, he said – admit to using Briscoe to get to them. Dutt said Briscoe is their friend, they’re not using him. Briscoe walked out and told everyone to simmer down. He had a bottle of alcohol and a stack of disposable cups. He said he’s talked to Tony Khan and he has some news. He said at Double or Nothing, he will be the special guest referee for an AEW Tag Team Title match between them. He offered everyone drinks. Dutt sprayed a mouthful of alcohol at Dax’s face and then attacked Cash Wheeler. A blinded Dax gave Briscoe a piledriver, not realizing who it was. Fans chanted, “You f—ed up!” Taz said there’s no way he knew. Excalibur said he was operating on instinct. As Dax checked on Briscoe, Briscoe shoved him.

-They went to the announcers at ringside who said Jarrett and his cohorts might’ve driven a wedge between Briscoe and FTR. They pivoted to talking about the Adam Cole-Chris Jericho feud.

-Renee interviewed Jericho backstage and said Cole got the best of him. Jericho glared at Renee and asked why she seemed to delight in saying that. He said Cole created an unsafe working situation. He said Cole is now banned from any arena he’s in. “If I’m in the building, you’re banned,” he said. Roderick Strong walked up and said Jericho is delusional. He said Cole is one of his best friends. He challenged him to a Falls Count Anywhere fight “or are you too much of a coward.” Jericho said he understands him standing up to his friend, but if he’ll knock his teeth down his throat. Jericho said he’ll fight him next week on Dynamite. The crowd booed, wanting it this week. Jericho said he has a whole army behind him, so be careful what he wishes for. Strong said he knew he was going to do that, so he also got a lawyer to ban J.A.S. from the building next week. Jericho flipped through the paperwork.

-Renee remained outside of Khan’s office. Thunder Rosa than walked into Khan’s office. [c]

-A video aired on Guevara with Guevara, Jericho, and Tay Melo talking about him as highlights aired of his time in AEW. Jericho said Double or Nothing is the biggest match of his career. Sammy said he never had the machine pushing him but he never needed it. Tay said he was born to do this. He said if any kids are watching and they have dreams, even if people are saying it can’t happen, if you go for it, it can come true.

-Excalibur said Khan has had a lot of unexpected visitors. He threw to Khan.

-Khan said tonight they have one of the best Dynamite line-ups they’ve ever had. He said in the back, there are literally stars lined up looking to wrestle in AEW. He said it’s clearer than ever that AEW can produce more great content every week. He said there will be a huge announcement next week on Dynamite. “We’ll follow up on one of the most important announcements ever in AEW.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Presumably that’s the announcement of the new Saturday prime time weekly show along with possibly the planned return of C.M. Punk.)

(2) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. DANIEL GARCIA – AEW International Champion



The bell rang 41 minutes into the hour. (This might be the least amount of in-ring action AEW has had through 40 minutes on a Dynamite. There’s nothing inherently wrong with that on occasion, but it’s worth noting this has been heavier on video packages and talking segments.) Angelo Parker and Matt Menard accompanied Garcia on the stage before he headed to the ring alone. With Garcia in control at ringside at 4:00, they cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Cassidy eventually made a comeback and scored a two count at 10:00. Garcia came back with a crossface mid-ring at 12:00. Cassidy escaped and rolled up Garcia for a three count. Excalibur said Cassidy “barely, just barely” made it out as champion.

WINNER: Cassidy in 13:00 to retain the AEW International Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match.)

-A video package aired with The Outcasts reacting to the return of Hikaru Shida. They said if they have a six-woman tag match, their arms will be raised.

-Christian Cage’s music played and he walked out to the ring followed by Luchasaurus. Excalibur plugged a house show this Saturday featuring Wardlow vs. Lee Moriarty. (Is that meant to sell tickets?) Schiavone noted that Wardlow and Arn Anderson aren’t there tonight. He asked Christian how he can name himself no. 1 contender for the TNT Title. Christian said Detroit is the worst city in the country, so be quiet when he talks. Fans chanted “Asshole!” He said someone of his accomplishments is afforded certain benefits, such as marching into the boss’s office and getting what he asks for. Christian asked about the “daddy issues” so many wrestlers in AEW have. Fans chanted “Shut the f— up!” He said Wardlow found the father-figure he was looking for, and it so happens Arn Anderson was looking for a new son himself. He said Arn’s son Brock is under contract to AEW. (Arn’s oldest son Barrett died in March.) Christian said Arn was “the other guy” in a tag team with Tully Blanchard. He listed his tag team accomplishments and said he is more of a legend than Arn. He said he’s going to spit in Wardlow’s face and show him his days as TNT Champion are over. He told Detroit to kiss his ass.

(Keller’s Analysis: That promo didn’t need a reference to Arn’s oldest son’s recent death.)

[HOUR TWO]

-A vignette aired on Darby who said his purpose in life isn’t washing dishes or clean toilets at the 99 cent store, but it’s to be a pro wrestler. They showed Darby with his dad at a skateboard park in hi yard. He said he does crazy things to break mental barriers and make him understand he’s capable of so much more than people said he was capable of. He said he wants to give back to the company because it’s given so much to him. Sting then touted Darby’s path to wrestling, noting he had no family members helping him get in.

(3) JULIA HART vs. ANNA JAY – No Holds Barred

As Hart made her entrance, Excalibur said they used to be best friends. Jay attacked Hart from behind on the ramp with a chair. They brawled for a few minutes at ringside before cutting to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Jay put a trash can over Hart’s head in the corner of the ring and then landed a running spin wheel kick which led to a two count. Jay threw a half dozen chairs into the ring. They exchanged strikes in thye corner. Hart superplexed Jay toward the chairs mid-ring, but only her legs sorta landed on one chair. Julia then applied her submission mid-ring for the tapout win.

WINNER: Hart in 9:00.

-Renee interviewed Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, and Bandido backstage. Trent said tonight is the night they win the big one. Renee said the Open House Rules means they get to pick a stip. Chuck said he didn’t know that. Trent said all witches are barred from ringside. As Trent, Chuck, and Bandido headed to ringside, Renee asked Cassidy if he had any final words. He said he’s so tired and hung his head. She patted him on his shoulder.

(4) HOUSE OF BLACK (Malakai Black & Brody King & Buddy Matthews) vs. TRENT BERETTA & CHUCK TAYLOR BANDIDO – AEW Trios Title match

The house lights were turned off so the crowd wasn’t visible. It had an old territory days vibe to it. They cut to a split-screen break a few minutes in with House of Black in control. [c/ss]

Black finished Chuck with Dante’s Inferno for the win.

WINNERS: House of Black in 8:00.

-They cut backstage to Cassidy who was knocked out. The camera showed Kyle Fletcher from Aussie Open sending over him holding his two tag belts. He then picked up Cassidy’s AEW International Title.

-“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry talked about his start in pro wrestling being in a backyard ring. He said he knew this is what he wanted to since he was a little kid. Christian said of all the Pillars, he aligned with Perry because he thought he had the most talent and he stands by him. He said if Perry can get his head out of his own ass, he can win that title. Perry said MJF wrestles about four times a year only. He said he never wanted to sing show tunes on TV, but rather he wanted to be the best pro wrestler. He said the Pillars are all really different from one another and he doesn’t like any of them. He said the match will be spectacular with four hungry guys all wanting to prove they’re the best.

(Keller’s Analysis: I like the idea of the vignettes with each of the four wrestlers, and they were largely a good use of what they have to work with in terms of their backstories. Not sure why Guevara was going full-on babyface in his, though.)

-Excalibur hyped Rampage’s matches: Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. Kip Sabian & Butcher & The Blade, Action Andretti vs. Kyle Fletcher, Toni Storn vs. Allysin Kay, Swerve Strickland & Brian Cage vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds, and The Gunns will speak. On Dynamite, Ricky Starks vs. Jay White, Roderick Strong vs. Jericho, and The OUtcasts vs. Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker & Hikaru Shida.

-A vignette aired with Starks hyping his match against White.

-They showed the cage being lowered over the ring for Moxley vs. Omega.

-Moxley made his entrance through the crowd to his “Wild Thing” entrance theme. Bryan Danielson accompanied him. [c]

(5) KENNY OMEGA vs. JON MOXLEY – Cage match

As Omega made his way down the ramp with Don Callis, Mox charged at him to jump-start the match. They brawled at ringside. Fans chanted “Kenny! Kenny!” Claudio and Yuta attacked Omega. The Young Bucks ran out to even the odds. They looked over at Danielson near the announce desk. Claudio and Yuta went back after the Bucks. Nick walked over and eyed Danielson at the announce desk. Danielson said he should be keeping an eye on the others. Nick turned and dove off the stage at Yuta and Claudio. Security ran out to separate them.

Omega then entered the cage. He called for Mox to enter the cage. Mox entered and the bell rang 42 minutes into the hour. Omega took early control and landed a second rope moonsault for the first two count of the match. Mox blocked Omega’s swing of a barbed wire wrapped chair, but Omega held on and hit Mox with it. Omega sold a hand injury after the swing. Fans chanted, “Holy shit!” Excalibur noted this is the fourth one-on-one match between them. (He meant “fourth unos match,” for anyone confused.) Moxley came up bleeding. Omega kissed a camera in the cage after ramming Omega into the top turnbuckle. Omega high round kicked Mox, but Mox threw Omega back-first into the cage. Mox then bashed Omega across his back with the barbed wire wrapped chair. They cut to Danielson laughing.

Omega gave Mox a running bulldog into the chair on the mat. Omega bodyslammed Mox on the chair. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Mox wrapped a disconnected top rope around Omega’s throat mid-ring after the break. Mox poured broken glass out of a bag and set up a DDT. Omega blocked the DDT onto the glass and slammed Mox to the side of the glass. Excalibur said Omega lost track of the glass. Omega landed a running high knee and then set up a One-Winged Angel. Mox countered into a sleeper. Omega leaped backwards, sending Mox crashing onto the glass shards. “Holy shit!” chanted fans. Mox sat up and surprised Omega with a sleeper a second later. Omega leaned back, so Mox’s shoulders were down. Mox had to give up his sleeper. Omega landed another knee to Mox’s face. He went down and wasn’t able to roll over for a cover. Mox began to stand first.

They stood and exchanged slaps mid-ring. Omega landed a couple knees and a boot, and the last two showed some light. He followed with a Snap Dragon suplex onto the glass. Omega charged with a running knee. The side of the cage gave out and Mox crashed to the floor. Omega crotched the mid-bar on the cage. Fans chanted “Holy shit!” Omega sold a leg injury and called for help. They showed a concerned Danielson looking on. Mox stood and threw Omega into the cage. He then grabbed a screw driver. Callis entered and yanked the screw driver away from Mox. Omega then kneed Mox from behind followed by a Ripcord V-Trigger followed by a One-Winged Angel. Callis then hit Omega with the screwdriver. They cut to Danielson looking satisfied. Mox covered Omega for the three count.

WINNER: Moxley in 14:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Well, that ends the attempt to awkwardly position Callis as a babyface or a sleazy friend of babyfaces. Why did Callis yank the screwdriver away from Mox seconds before he used it, though?)

-Callis went up to Omega and said something to him and then appeared to kiss his forehead before shoving him down. He then walked to the back, followed by Moxley. Omega was left lying in the ring, soaking up being turned on by the sleazebag he called his friend despite all of his actions in the past.

(Keller’s Analysis: You’d think Omega would have seen this coming considering he gave him a scorpion paper weight as a gift on his last birthday.)

