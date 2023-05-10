AEW expected to announce new “Collision” show next Wednesday

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW is reportedly expected to announce their new Saturday television product, AEW Collision, next week.

PWInsider is reporting that the announcement will take place at the Warner Brothers Discovery upfronts at Madison Square Garden. The event takes place on May 17. AEW Collision has been heavily rumored for weeks, but has yet to be officially announced by the company or their television partner. The show is expected to air on Saturday night in primetime and is likely to feature a returning, CM Punk.

At this time, AEW and WBD have not announced a premiere date for the show. The company has not commented on whether or not talent would be split once Collision begins, though Punk and The Elite are reportedly set to work on different brands.

