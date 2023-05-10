AEW set to make TD Garden debut in Boston

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW will be run the TD Garden Arena for the first time in company history with a taping of AEW Dynamite and Rampage on July 19. Tony Schiavone announced the news during AEW’s Control Center show on Tuesday.

The company has run in the Boston market before, but at the Agganis Arena, which has a capacity nearly half of what TD Gardens can hold. TD Gardens has been a hub building for WWE for years.

AEW has not announced talent or a card for the show. Tickets for the event go on-sale on Friday.

