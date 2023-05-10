SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

CM Punk is expected to wrestle a major match on the premiere episode of AEW Collision.

Fightful is reporting that Collision will begin in mid-June and that Punk will be a part of the show in an active way. The report indicates that the company has proposed Chris Jericho to Punk as an opponent for the show, but that Punk has suggested another opponent. The name of that potential opponent is unknown at this time.

AEW Collision will reportedly be officially announced next week at the Warner Brothers Discovery upfronts in New York City at Madison Square Garden theatre. Punk’s return to AEW has been tied to this premiere for weeks. The show reportedly will air live on Saturday nights in primetime.

Punk has been off of AEW television since the All Out PPV last September. Punk tore his tricep during the main event of that show and also went on a post-event tirade, which led to a backstage brawl with The Elite. Punk is a former AEW World Champion, but was stripped of the championship after All Out because of his role in the fight.

