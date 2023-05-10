FREE PODCAST 5/9 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (5-9-2013) Heyman and Lesnar invade WWE HQs, notable Cena promo, TNA, live callers, emails (139 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (5-9-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net to review the previous night’s WWE Raw including thoughts on the Brock Lesnar/Paul Heyman invasion of WWE headquarters, the latest hype for Extreme Rules, a notable John Cena promo, and more. Also, several callers and topics related to the latest in TNA. In the VIP Aftershow, email questions on a wide range of topics.

