Dax Harwood, one half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions as part of FTR, says that CM Punk is his best friend in the wrestling business.

During a Monopoly Events Q&A, FTR discussed their relationship with Punk and what type of advice and help he provided while all three were on the road in AEW.

“He is one of my best friends in the business,” Harwood said of Punk. “He hasn’t given me any specific advice, but I’ve been pretty forward about my anxiety issues. My anxiety issues stem from sleeping. Going to work was really difficult to me because I didn’t have my wife, who is my support system, I didn’t have her on the road with me. Not that Punk helped me in the way that my wife does, if you know what I’m saying. Maria, sorry, hope you’re not listening. She was my support system and she was my comfort. Going on the road was really difficult for me because I was worried about sleep and I was worried about my mind wandering. Punk would say, ‘come to my room, let’s watch wrestling, let’s hang out.’ He just helped me acclimate my brain back to being on the road for my anxiety issues. I’m forever indebted to him for that.”

He really hasn’t given us any specific advice,” Cash Wheeler said. “The crazy thing is, he’s usually just very complimentary of what we’ve done. If we have a match with Aussie Open and he watches it, usually it’s just, ‘you guys are insanely good.’ To me, most importantly, we were very like minded as far as our mentality goes, wrestling-wise. That’s what has kind of bonded us. He really hasn’t given us a ton of wrestling advice other than, ‘keep doing what you’re doing,’ which I think maybe more than anything gives us the confidence to know we’re on the right path.” (h/t Fightful)

CM Punk has been away from AEW since injuring his tricep and going on a post-PPV media scrum tirade at All Out last September. Reports indicate Punk is likely to return to the company this summer.

FTR are the AEW World Tag Team Champions. They are scheduled to speak on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

