Kenny Omega calls Jon Moxley the MVP of AEW

Ahead of their cage match on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega called Jon Moxley the MVP of AEW.

In a new interview with Sports Illustrated, Omega talked about Moxley’s significance to AEW, how their characters mesh well, and their upcoming match on this week’s show.

“If I’m being honest, the MVP of AEW hasn’t been me,” Omega. said. “It’s Jon Moxley. For AEW, Jon’s been the one. He’s been at almost every show. He’s bled at almost every show. There is no one higher on the blood-giving list. Maybe that’s what makes this feud so interesting. It’s someone with the notoriety from Japan against someone who was a top player from WWE. And Jon hasn’t stopped working. I was injured, but now that I’m healed up, it’s beautiful that we can restart the song and dance between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley.

“The dichotomy of our characters is interesting, as is the evolution of it. If you really dive deep and analyze what makes us who we are, I lost that Lights Out match. So what’s the next progression from there? For me, it was to take shortcuts. After that, I decided to flip it on its head and deliver an even more violent match, the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch. It’s like I’m always chasing the dragon. It’s not enough for people to say I’m the best professional wrestler. I want to beat Moxley at his strong suit. I want to thrive in a world of violence, even more so than Jon. That’s what I’ll convey in the cage this week. I want to be better than Jon.”

Moxley and his Blackpool Combat Club faction have been feuding with Omega and The Young Bucks for weeks. This is their first match together since the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch at AEW Revolution 2021.

This week’s AEW Dynamite airs live on TBS from Detroit. Other matches on the show include Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart and Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW International Championship.

