SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT returns to the road for NXT Battleground and a WrestleMania weekend rematch between Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship.

When: Sunday May 28, 2023

Where: Venue: Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA

How To Watch: Live on Peacock

NXT Battleground 2023 Full Match Card

Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes – NXT Championship

Women’s Championship Tournament Finals

CATCH-UP: The Rock: “Pro wrestling has been my family’s savior”