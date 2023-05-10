VIP AUDIO 5/10 – WKH – Ask Wade Keller: Who is happy Vince McMahon is back involved in Creative? Why did Punk call Jericho a stooge? Will new AEW prime time Saturday show hurt Dynamite? Should WWE do brand-specific PLEs again? More (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Are there actually people in WWE who would rather have Vince McMahon back involved in the creative process?

Is this new World Hvt. Title belt partially created so they can have title matches more often in Saudi Arabia?

Will Endeavor want to exit Saudi deal?

Could the new title be partially created to give Sami Zayn a run with a world title?

Would it be smart for WWE to do brand-specific PLEs again? Do they have the roster depth?

Will Dynamite’s ratings be affected by a new prime time weekend show starting soon?

Why did C.M. Punk call out Chris Jericho as a stooge?

Can Tony Khan juggle locker room feuding factions effectively?

