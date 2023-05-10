VIP AUDIO 5/10 – WKH – Ask Wade Keller: Who is happy Vince McMahon is back involved in Creative? Why did Punk call Jericho a stooge? Will new AEW prime time Saturday show hurt Dynamite? Should WWE do brand-specific PLEs again? More (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of an “Ask Wade Keller” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers email questions on these topics:
-
Are there actually people in WWE who would rather have Vince McMahon back involved in the creative process?
- Is this new World Hvt. Title belt partially created so they can have title matches more often in Saudi Arabia?
- Will Endeavor want to exit Saudi deal?
- Could the new title be partially created to give Sami Zayn a run with a world title?
- Would it be smart for WWE to do brand-specific PLEs again? Do they have the roster depth?
- Will Dynamite’s ratings be affected by a new prime time weekend show starting soon?
- Why did C.M. Punk call out Chris Jericho as a stooge?
- Can Tony Khan juggle locker room feuding factions effectively?
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply