WWE has announced the Smackdown triple threat matches in the world heavyweight championship tournament that is set to continue this week on Smackdown.

Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus vs. Austin Theory is the first and Edge vs. A.J. Styles vs. Rey Mysterio is the second. The winners of each of those matches will square off in the main event of this week’s show to determine who the Smackdown participant will be in the finals at Night of Champions.

This week on Monday Night Raw, Seth Rollins punched his ticket to the tournament finals after beating Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest in a triple threat match. In the main event, Rollins defeated Finn Balor to earn his shot in the finals.

WWE Night of Champions 2023 airs live on Peacock from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on May 27. The other announced match for the show is a rematch between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes. Rhodes defeated Lesnar at WWE Backlash, but was attacked during his triple threat tournament match on Monday. After the attack, Lesnar challenged Rhodes to the match at Night of Champions and later in the show Rhodes accepted.

