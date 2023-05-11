5/11 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Maclin vs. Rhino, The Coven vs. Purrazzo & Grace

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

MAY 11, 2023

CHICAGO, IL AT CICERO STADIUM

AIRED ON AXS TV (RECORDED)

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Clips of Trinity’s debut from last week.

-“We own the night” open.

(1) MASHA SLAMOVICH vs. KILLER KELLY

Kelly went for a quick roll up for a two count. Masha gave her a headbutt and clotheslined her to the mat and got a two count of her own. Masha repeatedly tossed Kelly to the mat by her hair. Kelly made a comeback and kicked Masha to the outside. Kelly threw Masha back in the ring and hit her with a series of forearms. Kelly booted Masha in the corner. Kelly gave Masha a series of clotheslines and followed with a fisherman’s suplex for a two count. Masha dropped Kelly on the ring apron. Back in the ring, Masha stomped Kelly and ran her face into the turnbuckles. Masha choked Kelly, then they traded punches and kicks. Masha sat on Kelly’s back and pulled her hair. Kelly ran Masha into the corner. Kelly suplexed Masha. Masha rolled up Kelly for a two count, then followed with a reverse piledriver for another two count. Kelly sat on Masha’s back and put her in a submission. While she was in the hold, Masha pushed off the turnbuckles, sent Kelly to the mat, and pinned her. Kelly kept the hold on Masha, but let go and left.

WINNER: Masha Slamovich in 10:00.

(D.L’s Take: Good hard, hitting match-up. They worked well together and thankfully it looks like the feud will continue. It’s a good omen for the rest of the show if this was just the first match.)

-Kenny King talked to Sheldon Jean in the locker room. King said that Jean had a chance to turn his potential into something tonight and had an opportunity to prove himself against Nick Aldis. [c]