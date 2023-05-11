Becky Lynch comments on celebrity wrestling in WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Becky Lynch says she wants real pro wrestlers in WWE to get the spotlight instead of celebrities.

In an interview on the My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast with Mark Andrews, Becky Lynch spoke on the inclusion of celebrities in WWE and how she wants to see pro wrestlers at WrestleMania.

“I want to see the people that love this, that work for this, that are working year round, making the towns, wrestling four days a week and not being home to see their family, not being able to take vacations because this is a 52 week-a-year gig, and I want them to get more and I want them to wrestle on WrestleMania, Lynch said. “That’s what I want. I don’t care about the celebrities.

“You don’t sacrifice like we do for this business,” Becky said of celebrities in wrestling. “You just come in for the spotlight. And good for you and thank you for bringing in some eyes, but that’s not what this business is built on. That’s not what this business is built on.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Most recently, recording artist Bad Bunny defeated Damian Priest at WWE Backlash last Saturday. WWE has also had Logan Paul featured on a handful of shows throughout the year since last year’s WrestleMania.

Becky Lynch returned to WWE on this week’s episode of WWE Raw and confronted Trish Stratus.

