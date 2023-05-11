FREE PODCAST 5/10 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Wells: Callis turns on Omega to help Moxley win cage match, three on-site reports, Tony Khan promises big announcement next week (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Kelly Wells from PWTorch to discuss Dynamite with a variety of mailbag subjects sprinkled in. They first reacted to Don Callis’s heel turn against Kenny Omega to help Moxley main event cage match. They talked with two on-site correspondents from Detroit along with reading an email report from a listener in attendance who relayed what happened in the arena that didn’t air on Dynamite. They also discussed the rest of Dynamite including the hype for the Four Pillars match and Tony Khan’s announcement that he’ll have big news next week on Dynamite.

