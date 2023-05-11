SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan will make another “huge announcement” concerning the future of AEW on next week’s episode of Dynamite.

This week on AEW Dynamite, Khan spoke from the backstage area and teased the announcement. He said that AEW has talent lined up to be on the show and that they have plenty for even more content. Khan said the announcement next week is one of the most important in company history.

All signs point to this announcement being the official reveal of the heavily rumored second primetime show for the company. Reports indicate that AEW Collision is reportedly set to debut this summer on Saturday nights. On Wednesday, it was reported that AEW and Warner Brothers Discovery would announce the news of the new program at the upcoming upfronts next week on May 17.

