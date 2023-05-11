SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former IWGP World Champion, Will Ospreay, is reportedly booked to wrestle on the AEW All In show at Wembley Stadium in the UK.

The Wrestling Observer that Ospreay’s opponent isn’t known at this time, but that the UK star is planning on wrestling a match at the show. Ospreay wrestled at the Forbidden Door show last year against Orange Cassidy and most recently appeared alongside Aussie Open as a part of the World Trios Championship tournament in AEW.

AEW All In will take place on August 27. The company has sold over 60,000 tickets for the show. This is AEW’s first show in the UK. A card for the event has not been announced at this time.

CATCH-UP: CM Punk expected to wrestle on premiere episode of AEW Collision