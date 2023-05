VIP AUDIO 5/10 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Omega vs. Moxley cage match main event, Don Callis turns on Omega, Tony Khan teases major announcement next week, Miro returns, more (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega in a cage with a heel turn by Don Callis against Omega, Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia, Trios Title match, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rey Fenix, Miro and Thunder Rosa appear, and more.

