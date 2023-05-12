5/12 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Reigns’ return, World Heavyweight Championship Tournament, Morgan/Rodriguez vs. Damage Ctrl for Women’s Tag Team title

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

MAY 12, 2023

KNOXVILLE, TN AT THOMPSON-BOLING ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-The camera panned the crowd as Michael Cole introduced the show. They then showed a graphic for Roman Reigns’ return. Wade Barrett said we’ll see him for the first time since Wrestlemania. Cole asked if he’s going to celebrate or give the Bloodline a pep talk.

-Edge made his entrance. They then showed a graphic with the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament brackets. Cole said the winner of tonight’s matches will face Seth Rollins at Night of Champions. A.J. Styles and Rey Mysterio were already in the ring.

(1) EDGE vs. A.J. STYLES vs. REY MYSTERIO – World Heavyweight Championship Tournament First Round Match

Styles and Mysterio attacked Edge. Mysterio and Styles then paired off. Mysterio got a near fall on Edge. Edge took Styles down and stomped him in the corner. Edge and Mysterio paired off and Mysterio hung Edge up on the top rope. Styles entered the fray and slingshot Edge into Mysterio. Edge hit the Edge-o-matic on Styles and got a near fall. Mysterio fell to the apron and Edge beat on Styles in the corner. Edge whipped Styles into the opposite corner hard. Styles dropped to the mat and Edge kicked Mysterio off the apron and to the floor. Styles took Edge down with a flurry of strikes then landed a sliding forearm. Mysterio entered and hit Styles but Styles took him down with a backbreaker. Styles clotheslined Edge over the top rope and to the floor. Mysterio leap frogged Styles then took him down with a hurricanrana. Mysterio then took Edge down with a hurricanrana. Styles went for a sunset flip on Mysterio but Mysterio landed on his feet and hit a dropkick. Mysterio went for a springboard but Edge caught him. Edge kicked Styles then slammed Mysterio. Edge charged both men but they met him with kicks. Mysterio took Styles down with a hurricanrana. Mysterio then hit a sunset flip on Edge and got a near fall. Edge went to the outside. Mysterio went after Styles. Styles tossed Mysterio into Edge. Edge caught Mysterio in a DDT position with Mysterio draped on the apron. Styles hit a baseball slide into Edge that caused Edge to DDT Mysterio. All three men were down on the outside as they cut to break. [c]

Styles lifted Mysterio for a suplex on the apron but Mysterio landed on his feet next to him on the apron. Edge charged and took both men off the apron with a double spear. Edge rolled Mysterio into the ring and made the cover but Mysterio kicked out at two. Edge stomped Mysterio in the corner. Styles got back in the ring. Edge charged him but Styles dumped Edge to the outside. Mysterio hit a big kick on Styles. Mysterio charged Styles but Styles caught him and rolled into a Calf Crusher. Edge hit the ring and put a crossface on Mysterio. Styles knocked Edge off. Edge then attacked Styles and Mysterio rolled away. Edge and Styles battled as Mysterio climbed to the top. He hit a hurricanrana that set both men up for 619. Mysterio went for it but Styles and Edge caught him with dropkicks. Mysterio kicked Styles then dropkicked him to the apron. Mysterio went to charge but Edge took him down with a big boot. Edge whipped Styles hard into the turnbuckles. Edge climbed to the top rope but Mysterio cut him off. Mysterio followed him up. Styles got to his feet and grabbed Mysterio to deliver a running powerbomb for a near fall. Styles went back to Edge in the corner and punched away. Styles climbed up to meet Edge. Styles set up for a superplex but Mysterio interrupted and climbed to the top as well. Mysterio pulled both men down and covered Styles for a near fall. Mysterio kicked Edge into 619 position and went for it, but Styles cut him off. Styles dove for a Phenomenal Forearm but Edge moved and Styles landed on his feet. Mysterio hit a 619 on Styles Edge plucked Mysterio out of the air and put him in the Edgecator. Edge broke the hold on Mysterio to apply it to Styles. Mysterio broke it with a 619. Mysterio went to the top and went for a splash but they had an awkward collision instead. Styles flew in with a Phenomenal Forearm to Edge and made the cover for the win.

WINNER: A.J. Styles in 17:00 to advance to the semi-finals in the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament

(McDonald’s Analysis: That wasn’t as good as I thought it was going to be. They were ambitious and tried some things but it felt like something was just off through this whole thing. It’s odd considering the status of the three men, but this was clunky for sure. Is it ring rust for Edge and Styles? Besides that, I’m glad Styles got the win. I’ve said that I like the idea of Styles as an opponent for Reigns and this could be a good way to heat him up for that. On top of that, I’ve heard a lot this week that Edge was the logical choice. I agreed for the most part, so it’s a nice surprise that it won’t be Edge against Rollins. It still doesn’t make any sense that there’s Smackdown wrestlers in this tournament, but it’s pointless to harp on that now. I just wish the announcers would explain what happens if a Smackdown wrestler actually wins the tournament.)

-They showed Cole and Barrett at ringside. Cole threw to a video recap of the Usos’ loss to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Wrestlemania. The video then showed the Smackdown rematch between the two teams and another win for Zayn and Owens. Cole then threw to a recap of the six man tag team back from Backlash last week.

-The Usos were in the back. They showed a graphic for Reigns’ return underneath them. Cole asked what Reigns will do later.

-Sheamus made his entrance with Butch and Ridge Holland at his side. Cole hyped the second Triple Threat match for after the break. [c]

-They showed a graphic for Bianca Belair’s Championship Celebration. Barrett hyped the segment.

-Bobby Lashley was in the ring finishing his entrance.

-Austin Theory made his entrance. Theory paused at the top of the ramp to admire the World Heavyweight title. Barrett mentioned that Theory is the only one left who’s never been champion.

(2) SHEAMUS vs. BOBBY LASHLEY vs. AUSTIN THEORY – World Heavyweight Championship Tournament First Round Match

Theory dropped to the outside. Lashley and Sheamus followed. Theory tried to slide back into the ring but they grabbed him and beat him down. They tossed Theory into the ring and Lashley charged Theory in the corner. Lashley then took him down with a neckbreaker. Sheamus hit a knee drop and a senton. Lashley clotheslined Theory over the top and to the floor. Sheamus and Lashley battled back and forth before Lashley took Sheamus down. Lashley charged Sheamus in the corner with his shoulder. Lashley then peppered Sheamus with elbows. He charged and hit another shoulder thrust. Lashley charged Sheamus but Sheamus caught him and delivered a slam. Sheamus knocked Lashley to the apron. Lashley fought back and set up for a suplex. Sheamus blocked and hung Lashley on the top rope. Sheamus went for Ten Beats but Theory appeared and broke it up. Sheamus moved and grabbed Theory to deliver Ten Beats. Theory collapsed to the outside with Lashley as Sheamus stood tall and celebrated. [c]

Lashley ran around the ring and took out Theory on the outside. Lashley lifted Theory to his shoulders and drove him into the ring post. Lashley got back into the ring where Sheamus was waiting. Lashley and Sheamus stared each other down then traded shots. Sheamus got the upper hand and charged Lashley but Lashley took him down with a clothesline. Lashley charged Sheamus in the corner but Sheamus kicked him down. Sheamus came off the top but Lashley caught him and delivered a belly to belly suplex. Lashley went for a Hurt Lock but Theory broke it up with a dropkick. Theory hit a chop block on Sheamus then went for a cover but Lashley broke it up. Lashley sent Theory to the corner and charged but Theory got a boot up and hit a Blockbuster. Theory made the cover but Sheamus broke it up. Theory went after Sheamus and stomped him in the corner. Theory dropped to the outside and tossed Lashley into the ring steps. Theory got back in the ring and rolled into a DDT but Sheamus caught him and slammed him. Sheamus and Theory stared each other down. Sheamus took Theory down with a couple of clotheslines then lifted Theory to his shoulders. Sheamus climbed to the middle rope with Theory. Sheamus delivered White Noise and made the cover but Theory kicked out at two. Sheamus set up Theory for a Razor’s Edge but Theory countered into a roll up for a near fall. Sheamus took him down with a knee. Sheamus stalked Theory. He charged but Lashley took him down with a spear. Theory tossed Lashley to the outside and covered Sheamus but Sheamus kicked out at two. Lashley got back in the ring. Theory went for A-Town Down but Lashley got free. He slammed Theory and then put him in the Hurt Lock. Sheamus appeared and hit the Brogue Kick to Theory. Lashley dumped Sheamus to the outside and covered Theory for the win.

WINNER: Bobby Lashley in 14:00 to advance to the semi-finals of the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament

(McDonald’s Analysis: That was significantly better than the first match. That was fast paced and entertaining all the way through. All three guys worked really well together. We’ve seen Sheamus and Lashley before but it’s been long enough that it felt novel here. Theory and Sheamus felt really fresh and I would like to see more from them in the future. I thought Lashley was the least likely to win out of this group, but I like it and it makes sense. Moving him back to Raw wouldn’t be a bad move if he won the tournament. He could have a short run with the title to rebuild him a little bit, then he could come back to Smackdown to challenge Reigns. I talked about Styles and Lashley as the next logical challengers for Reigns and the results of these two matches shows that’s probably how WWE feels as well. With that said, I wish Theory had lost the title at Backlash and won here. Theory would have been a great choice to be the first champion and move back to Raw. There’s not a ton for him to do on Smackdown as a heel with Reigns and the Bloodline on the show. He could be a top tier heel on Raw.)

-They showed Reigns’ locker room door. Barrett hyped his appearance for later in the show. [c]

-They showed a graphic for the main event between Styles and Lashley. Cole hyped the match and said the winner will face Seth Rollins at Night of Champions.

-Adam Pearce was in the back on the phone. Grayson Waller appeared. He said whoever wins the match between Styles and Lashley can be on his talk show next week. Pearce said it was a great idea.

-Baron Corbin was in the ring. Cameron Grimes made his entrance. Corbin introduced Grimes as the last pick in the draft. He said he’s surprised Grimes showed up. He said Grimes will wish he’s back in NXT.

(3) BARON CORBIN vs. CAMERON GRIMES

Grimes hit the Cave In and pinned Corbin for the win.

WINNER: Cameron Grimes in 10 seconds

(McDonald’s Analysis: Did the first two matches run long? What the hell was the point of that? They didn’t even give Grimes the proper squash match to show his moves and get him over for real. I don’t see what they accomplished here.)

-Cole and Barrett sat ringside. Cole threw to a video package on Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar. It showed their match at Backlash, then Lesnar’s attack on Rhodes this past Monday on Raw. They then showed a graphic for Rhodes against Lesnar at Night of Champions. Cole hyped the match.

-Roman Reigns’ music played and he made his entrance with Paul Heyman, the Usos, and Solo Sikoa. Heyman glanced back and forth at the World Heavyweight title on the stage. The Bloodline posed at the top of the stage as pyro exploded behind them. Cole said we’ll hear from Reigns after the break. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-They showed a graphic for Belair’s championship celebration. Cole hyped the segment for later in the show.

-Reigns and the Bloodline posed in the ring and pyro exploded once more. Reigns asked for the mic from Heyman. Reigns took it and asked Knoxville to acknowledge him. He was met with a loud mixed reaction. Reigns paused as the crowd chanted “Roman, Roman”. Reigns said that’s what greatness garners. He said greatness garners respect. He said regardless of reactions, there’s a lot of talk of royal families, but there’s only one. He said every man in the ring main evented both nights of Wrestlemania. He said they’re the only ones that will main event both nights of Wrestlemania. Reigns said they kept pushing into Backlash and someone has to step up. He asked who stepped up, then answered and said it was Solo Sikoa. Reigns walked up to Sikoa. He said there was a bit of concern when they got Sikoa on the road because he’s with the best of all time. He said you can either sink or swim but Sikoa swims like a shark. He said that Sikoa eliminates problems. Reigns said that Sikoa got rid of the Matt Riddle problem. Reigns then laughed about Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The crowd chanted for Zayn. Reigns told Sikoa not to worry about it. He said Zayn and Owens aren’t a problem. Reigns said there is an actual problem, but it’s not Zayn and Owens. Reigns said the problem is his brothers, the Usos. Jimmy and Jey looked worried. Reigns circled them. Reigns asked them what they thought was going to happen. He asked if they thought they could lose and not talk about it. Reigns said they begged for a rematch, dedicated it to him, then lost. He asked why they would dedicate the match to him. Reigns called himself the greatest singles champion of all time and said he’s not in a tag team. He said there’s Hall of Fame tag teams in their family and they disrespected them by dedicating a match to him. Reigns said they embarrassed him. He said they know better. Reigns then demanded an apology.

-Jey and Jimmy looked back and forth at each other. Reigns said he only wants to hear an apology, nothing else. Jimmy looked around and smiled. Jey looked down. The crowd chanted “no, no”. Reigns told them not to listen to the crowd. He said they should apologize. Jimmy laughed and Jey begged off. Reigns asked if he was a clown. Reigns then shoved Jimmy in the face. Jimmy looked down. Reigns asked if Jimmy was going to do anything. Jimmy started to walk toward Reigns but Jey got in between them. Jey apologized on the Usos’ behalf. Jey asked for one more chance to bring back the titles. Reigns said that Jey is right and the titles will come back. He asked Heyman to fill them in.

-Heyman got a mic. He said Reigns had a game plan. Heyman said he pulled every string and the Undisputed Tag Team titles will come home at Night of Champions when Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will lose the titles to Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns. Heyman gave the mic back to Reigns. He said that he and Sikoa will hold it down for the Bloodline. Reigns dedicated the victory to the greatest tag team of all time, Afa and Sika, the Wild Samoans. Reigns dropped the mic and exited the ring with Sikoa and Heyman. The Usos remained in the ring and looked disappointed.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Whoa. There’s a lot to unpack here. First, I’m shocked that Zayn and Owens are going to compete in Saudi Arabia. I wonder what made them agree to that. Anyway, the idea of doing this match is intriguing. Do they do a finish and Reigns holds the titles? Or is there no finish? Or, does Sikoa take the loss and now Reigns has an issue with him? With Reigns dedicating this match to the Wild Samoans, I’m actually leaning toward him and Sikoa actually just winning. But considering it’s Reigns, they could have some DQ ending and he could justify the beat down as being a fitting tribute to the Samoans. I have no idea what to think about this. I really like the idea of the match and I think it will be good, but this story has seemed to drag and I want to see Reigns work with someone else at this point. Hopefully, one way or another, this is the end of it. Besides all of that, I’m glad they went with this with the Usos instead of Reigns just dumping them. I love the continued tension between the two sides in the Bloodline. Really good stuff here, even with the questions that linger after the fact.)

-Kayla Braxton was in the back. She welcomed Damage Ctrl. Bayley said that she and Reigns have a lot in common. She called them both exceptional leaders. Bayley turned to Iyo Sky and told her not to worry about it. She said she pushed Sky too hard and she might not be ready yet. Bayley said that she and Dakota Kai are going to assert their dominance and win the Women’s Tag Team titles.

-Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez made their entrance.

-They showed a graphic for Styles and Lashley and Cole hyped the segment.

-Cole threw to a video on Backlash narrated by Wade Barrett.

-The Usos confronted L.W.O. in the back. Santos Escobar said it’s not their fault that Reigns doesn’t love them anymore. The Usos walked off.

-Damage Ctrl fjnished their entrance.

(4) LIV MORGAN & RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ (c) vs. DAMAGE CTRL (Bayley & Dakota Kai w/ Iyo Sky) – Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Kai started against Rodriguez. Rodriguez took her down and whipped Kai into the corner. Rodriguez charged and squashed Kai then tagged in Morgan. Rodriguez whipped Morgan into Kai then Morgan whipped Rodriguez into Kai. Morgan made the cover for a near fall. Kai got a near fall. Morgan then got one. Kai took Morgan down with a right hand. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre looked on from the back. Bayley tagged in. Morgan hit a kick to Kai and rolled up Bayley for a near fall. Kai went after Morgan. Morgan fought her off but Bayley took Morgan down with a big clothesline. Bayley made the cover for a near fall. [c]

Bayley and Morgan tagged out. Rodriguez took Kai down with a series of clotheslines. Rodriguez hit a fall away slam then a splash in the corner. Rodriguez went for the corkscrew elbow but Kai moved. Bayley tagged in. They went for a double team but Rodriguez hit a double chokeslam. Morgan tagged. Rodriguez used Morgan to take down Bayley and Kai. Kai tossed Rodriguez to the outside then Morgan dumped Kai. Bayley and Morgan battled in the corner. Kai tagged in. Bayley lifted Morgan for a powerbomb and Kai came off the top rope to take down Morgan. Kai sold her knee as all three women were down. Kai made the cover but Rodriguez broke up the count. Bayley tagged in and shouted instructions to Sky. Sky grabbed one of the Tag titles. Rodriguez grabbed the title and held Sky back. Bayley was distracted and Morgan rolled her up for the win.

WINNER: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez in 9:00 to retain the Women’s Tag Team Championships

(McDonald’s Analysis: The match was fine, but this is just another part of the story they’re telling on the way to Damage Ctrl’s break up. I’m ready for it to just happen at this point. Smackdown’s Women’s Division could really benefit from all three women being singles. A couple heels and a babyface would really help out, especially if all three women are booked relatively strongly coming out of this.)

-The Brawling Brutes were in the back. Pretty Deadly arrived. Sheamus asked which one was pretty and which one was deadly. Pretty Deadly said they’re having trouble filling out their forms. They introduced themselves. They asked how Butch and Holland filled out the forms. They apologized to Sheamus then backed off and scurried away. Sheamus said Pretty Deadly will find out.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I’m really excited to see Pretty Deadly on Smackdown. I was glad they got drafted to the blue show and I’m interested to see how they’re booked. A feud against Butch and Holland is a solid place to start and will show how well they can keep up with someone of Butch’s caliber.)

-They showed the ring being set up for Belair’s celebration. Cole hyped the segment for after the break. [c]

-They showed a graphic for Zayn and Owens against Reigns and Sikoa. Barrett hyped the match for Night of Champions.

-Bianca Belair made her entrance. Belair posed on the corner and pyro exploded.

-Asuka made her entrance and interrupted Belair. Asuka ran down to the ring and entered. Asuka held out her hand for Belair to shake it. Belair did. Asuka pulled Belair in and misted her in the eyes. Asuka celebrated and taunted Belair. Officials entered the ring to help Belair. Belair freaked out about the mist in her face and eyes. Barrett said she was in agony. Asuka danced away and up the ramp.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Is that proof that Vince McMahon is back because Belair got humiliated and shown up in her home town? Or was that an effective angle that no one saw coming and defined the fact that Asuka is a heel? I actually totally forgot that Asuka got drafted to Smackdown and I didn’t expect this at all. From that perspective, I really liked this. Their match at Mania was good, but there was no story behind it and no one was defined. Maybe this is another go at it with a true heel and a face. This could be really good if done well. If not, well, at least the matches will be good.)

-Styles warmed up in the back. They showed a graphic for his match against Lashley. Cole hyped the match for after the break. [c]

-Belair was in the back. She freaked out about the mist as the trainers tried to calm her down.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Over-acting much? Jeez, what is this?)

-Cole and Barrett announced the Usos against L.W.O. next week. They also announced Pretty Deadly against the Brawling Brutes. They then hyped the Grayson Waller Effect with the winner of the match between Styles and Lashley.

-Lashley finished his entrance in the ring. Styles was already there.

(5) BOBBY LASHLEY vs. A.J. STYLES – World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Semi-Final Match

Styles and Lashley circled each other. Barrett picked Styles to win the match. Styles ducked under Lashley and chopped him. Styles then backed off. Lashley stalked Styles and cornered him. Lashley went for a right but Styles ducked under and got a couple of shots in before they separated. Lashley cornered Styles again. Styles went for a punch but Lashley caught it and kicked Styles in the gut. Lashley tossed Styles into the corner and beat on him. Lashley charged Styles in the corner and Styles moved. Styles kicked at Lashley. Styles tried to whip Lashley but Lashley blocked and tossed Styles over the top rope and to the floor. Lashley followed him and and slammed Styles into the ring apron. Lashley lifted Styles to his shoulders and drove him into the ring post. Lashley stood tall on the outside. [c]

Lashley was in control as Styles fought back. Styles kicked at the legs of Lashley and took him down. Styles continued to stomp on the legs. Styles charged and Lashley took him down with an elbow. Lashley mounted Styles and punched away at him. Lashley sent Styles into the corner and charged. Styles caught him and rolled into the Calf Crusher. Lashley grabbed Styles around the neck and slammed his head into the mat until Styles released the hold. Lashley pulled Styles to his feet and went for a punch but Styles blocked and hit a series of strikes that took Lashley to his knees. Styles hit a DDT and made the cover for a near fall. Styles punched away at Lashley. Styles lifted Lashley to his shoulders but Lashley wriggled free and slammed Styles face first. Lashley bled from his forehead as he made the cover for a two count. Lashley went for a slam but Styles landed on his feet and hit a running punch. Styles went after Lashley in the corner but Lashley countered into a Hurt Lock. Styles pulled himself through the ropes to break the hold. Styles dropped to the apron and Lashley followed him out. Lashley slammed Styles into the steps. Lashley then lifted Styles to his shoulders but Styles got free and knocked Lashley into the ring post. Styles sent Lashley back into the ring. Styles set up for a Phenomenal Forearm. Styles leapt but Lashley caught him. Styles got out and tried for a Calf Crusher. Lashley slipped out and went for a suplex but Styles got free. Styles landed a couple of shots but Lashley responded with a poweslam. Lashley made the cover for another near fall. Lashley went for a Hurt Lock but Styles fought it off. Lashley looked for a spear but Styles moved and Lashley hit the post. Styles kicked Lashley into the post. Styles set up and hit a Phenomenal Forearm for the win.

WINNER: A.J. Styles in 12:00 to advance to the finals of the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament

-Cole and Barrett hyped Night of Champions with Lesnar against Rhodes, Reigns and Sikoa against Zayn and Owens, and now Styles against Rollins.

-The O.C. celebrated with Styles on the stage as Styles pointed at the World Heavyweight Championship.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Really good main event level match from these two. I wish the crowd had been more into it, but that didn’t hurt this match too much. Both guys worked hard and a lot of the reversals and moves worked really well in this setting. I’m happy with the result. For two guys who have been in the company a long time, Rollins and Styles haven’t crossed paths all that often. I only remember one PLE match between the two and it was really good. I’m glad this is the final and it should deliver. Both guys feel worthy of being the first champion, and if Styles loses, it doesn’t hurt him too much. Good episode of Smackdown with quite a bit of solid wrestling and some forwarding of some key storylines. Overall, a pretty good show.)