AEW Dynamite Ratings Report: Viewership rebounds to near 2023 average, key demo still sharply down from year ago

Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite (5/10) drew an average of 877,000 viewers, up from 776,000 the prior week. It’s the highest viewership number since the show drew 877,000 on April 5. The average viewership this year through 19 weeks is 888,000. Through the first 19 weeks last year, the viewership averaged 973,000.

The overall cable rating was 0.61, up from 0.58 the prior week. The average rating so far this year through 19 weeks is 0.64. The average rating through 19 weeks last year was 0.68.

In the core 18-49 demographic, Dynamite drew a 0.32 rating, up from 0.28 last week. The average through 19 weeks this year is 0.30. The average through 19 weeks last year was 0.38.

The return of CM Punk next month could spark a resurgence in the 18-49 demographic. The sharp dropoff correlated to his departure last September, although other factors could be at play and there’s no guarantee his return will mean as much the second time, especially if fans are soured on him based on the incident after All Out last September.