FREE PODCAST 5/11 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk AEW’s new TV deal concerns, is it time for Bucks to up their game, WWE World Title Tournament so far, reviews of Raw, Dynamite, UFC, more (138 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:

Analysis of AEW adding a new TV show and reason to be concerned.

What AEW should and should not do with this extra prime time TV show.

How important is it for the new AEW TV show to be live?

Is it time for the Young Bucks to step up their game or is criticism of them unfounded or unfair?

Reviews of Rampage and Dynamite

Reviews of Smackdown and Raw.

Review of NXT

Review of UFC 288 and a preview of UFC Fight Night

