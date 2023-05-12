FREE PODCAST 5/11 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (5-8-2018) Bryan loses to Rusev, Hardy loses to Miz, Becky loses to Mandy, on-site correspondent, live callers, mailbag (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (5-8-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett as they discuss WWE Smackdown with a focus on the surprising finishes during the show including Daniel Bryan, Becky Lynch, and Jeff Hardy. A full overview of the show’s highs and lows. Also, live callers, a chat with our on-site correspondent in Baltimore, and the mailbag segments.

Then, in a bonus segment, the previously VIP-exclusive Wade Keller Hotline from that same night reviewing Smackdown start to finish.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade40 and enter code “wade40” for 40 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO