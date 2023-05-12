CM Punk return to AEW update

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

CM Punk and AEW reportedly are on track to do business together once again when the company debuts a new show on Saturday nights.

AEW Collision will reportedly be a two hour show on Saturday’s and the first show will feature the returning CM Punk. The Wrestling Observer is reporting that the first show is set to air on June 17 from the United Center in Chicago. The show is reportedly called “The Second Coming.”

Reports indicate that Punk will wrestle on the show and that AEW wanted his opponent to be Chris Jericho. Fightful is reporting that Punk had a different name in mind for an opponent — Samoa Joe. Punk reportedly has been pitching that idea to AEW officials backstage.

Punk and Joe had a historic trilogy of matches together in the early years of Ring of Honor, but have not competed against the other since 2005.

CM Punk has been away from AEW since the All Out PPV in September last. year. Punk tore his tricep in the main event against Jon Moxley and then got into a backstage brawl with The Elite after a tirade during an appearance on the post PPV media scrum.

