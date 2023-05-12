News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/11 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Concerns about AEW’s added TV show, WWE’s World Title tournament so far, reviews of Raw, Dynamite, Hardy’s latest cinematic match, more (114 min.)

May 12, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Analysis of AEW adding a new TV show and reason to be concerned.
  • What AEW should and should not do with this extra prime time TV show.
  • How important is it for the new AEW TV show to be live?
  • Reviews of Rampage and Dynamite
  • Reviews of Smackdown and Raw.
  • Review of NXT
  • Review of UFC 288 and a preview of UFC Fight Night

