VIP AUDIO 5/11 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Concerns about AEW’s added TV show, WWE’s World Title tournament so far, reviews of Raw, Dynamite, Hardy’s latest cinematic match, more (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Analysis of AEW adding a new TV show and reason to be concerned.
- What AEW should and should not do with this extra prime time TV show.
- How important is it for the new AEW TV show to be live?
- Reviews of Rampage and Dynamite
- Reviews of Smackdown and Raw.
- Review of NXT
- Review of UFC 288 and a preview of UFC Fight Night
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply