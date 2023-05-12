VIP AUDIO 5/11 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (5-11-2005): Details on the end of Dusty Rhodes’s run as TNA booker, Hardy-Lita-Edge situation, Cornette-OVW controversy, ROH’s NYC debut, more (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the May 11, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

The circumstances and ramifications of the end of Dusty Rhodes’s term as TNA booker, who potential replacements could be, and whether he got a fair shake in the spot.

Major potential changes for TNA are coming within weeks with their TV situation, including some major potential upgrades…

The very latest on the Matt Hardy-Lita-Edge situation including predictions on what might happen Monday on Raw and whether there is a chance Hardy will end up part of this storyline on WWE TV before all is said and done…

Details and analysis of Jim Cornette being forced into a five-week hiatus due to tantrums behind the scenes in Ohio Valley Wrestling and a belief that he was burned out and needed a break…

Thoughts on Ring of Honor’s debut in New York City…

And more…

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO