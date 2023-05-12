VIP AUDIO 5/12 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): World events that affected pro wrestling over the decades, WWE World Title tournament, MJF’s reign, is MITB stale, more (64 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

Is it fair to criticize AEW for little things when a sexual predator is in control of WWE’s Women’s Division’s booking again?

Is there reason to be concerned that the average age of wrestlers in WWE’s World Hvt. Title Tournament is 42?

Could Cody Rhodes be on a similar bad track as Wardlow regarding his comments on pursuing a certain world title?

How have world events affected pro wrestling over the years?

Is Seth Rollins winning the new World Title too predictable?

Will there be diminishing returns if Cody Rhodes doesn’t get another match with Roman Reigns until WrestleMania next year?

Is Cody really a sympathetic figure?

Should WWE have had a more diverse, more elaborate World Title tournament?

Has MJF’s title reign been blah so far?

More on WWE not acknowledging by name the existence of other pro wrestling companies

Is Money in the Bank running out of steam or should it undergo a refresh?

Tourist tips for visiting Iceland.

Critique of the Cody-Brock Lesnar feud

Is it time to move on from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens feuding with The Bloodline?

