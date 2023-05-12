News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/12 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): World events that affected pro wrestling over the decades, WWE World Title tournament, MJF’s reign, is MITB stale, more (64 min.)

May 12, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

  • Is it fair to criticize AEW for little things when a sexual predator is in control of WWE’s Women’s Division’s booking again?
  • Is there reason to be concerned that the average age of wrestlers in WWE’s World Hvt. Title Tournament is 42?
  • Could Cody Rhodes be on a similar bad track as Wardlow regarding his comments on pursuing a certain world title?
  • How have world events affected pro wrestling over the years?
  • Is Seth Rollins winning the new World Title too predictable?
  • Will there be diminishing returns if Cody Rhodes doesn’t get another match with Roman Reigns until WrestleMania next year?
  • Is Cody really a sympathetic figure?
  • Should WWE have had a more diverse, more elaborate World Title tournament?
  • Has MJF’s title reign been blah so far?
  • More on WWE not acknowledging by name the existence of other pro wrestling companies
  • Is Money in the Bank running out of steam or should it undergo a refresh?
  • Tourist tips for visiting Iceland.
  • Critique of the Cody-Brock Lesnar feud
  • Is it time to move on from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens feuding with The Bloodline?

